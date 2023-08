Means (elbow/back) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Thursday with Double-A Bowie, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Means is nearly 16 months removed from Tommy John surgery and about two-and-a-half months removed from the upper-back strain that derailed him in late May. Now with a fully clean bill of health, the 30-year-old left-hander should become an option for the current AL East leaders around the end of August or beginning of September.