Means (biceps strain) will start Wednesday against the Yankees, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

He logged a 4.23 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 19 strikeouts in 27.1 innings over his five starts prior to landing on the injured list. The Yankees rank 12th in the majors with a 101 wRC+ against left-handed pitchers.

More News
Our Latest Stories