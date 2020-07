Mean (arm) is eligible to come off the injured list Thursday and is expected to start that day against the Marlins, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The quick return would have the left-hander starting the seventh game of the season, so he'd only miss his first turn through the rotation while having his second outing pushed back one day. Means will likely need to complete a bullpen or live batting practice session before gaining full clearance to return.