Means (10-9) picked up the win Friday, allowing two runs on five hits over seven innings while striking out four in a 14-2 rout of the Royals.

Kansas City got on the board first, but Means settled down after serving up a solo shot to Jorge Soler in the first inning. The lefty will take a 3.55 ERA and 99:32 K:BB through 124.1 innings into his next start Wednesday in Tampa Bay.