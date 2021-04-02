Means (1-0) picked up the win Friday against the Red Sox, allowing only one hit over seven scoreless inning while striking out five.

The southpaw baffled Boston all afternoon, retiring the final 18 batters he faced and not allowing a runner past first base. Means is coming off a 2020 in which he served up 12 homers in only 43.2 innings, but when he's hitting his spots he's capable of neutralizing any lineup. The 27-year-old will need to be sharp once again for his second start of the season Wednesday in Yankee Stadium.