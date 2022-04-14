Means was removed from Tuesday's start versus the Brewers with left forearm tightness, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Means made an abrupt exit after four innings during Tuesday's start, and his initial diagnosis is a worrying one. He left in line for the loss after giving up two runs on two hits with two strikeouts and one walk. The specifics and severity of the injury remain unclear, but forearm tightness is often a precursor to more serious issues. Means should be considered day-to-day until more information is available, leaving his availability for the next turn through the rotation up in the air.