Orioles' John Means: Doomed by long ball
Means (8-6) allowed three earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four across 3.1 innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.
Means labored through the short outing, though he didn't run into major trouble until the fourth inning. He allowed five of six batters in that frame to reach base, with the big blow coming on a three-run home run by Carson Kelly. This was Means' shortest outing of since he regularly became a member of the Orioles' rotation, and has started to show signs of wearing down by posting a 5.24 ERA across 22.1 innings in July. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, currently scheduled for Monday at San Diego.
