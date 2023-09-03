Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Means (elbow) will make another minor-league rehab start prior to being activated from the 60-day injured list, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Means' rehab assignment will reach its 30-day limit Friday, so his upcoming outing will likely be his last in the minors before he's cleared to make his 2023 debut for the Orioles. The veteran southpaw, who is working his way back from April 2022 Tommy John surgery, looked sharp his last time out Thursday for Triple-A Norfolk. He struck out six while allowing one hit and two walks over five scoreless innings, building up to 86 pitches in the process. If Means takes the hill for Norfolk on Tuesday, he could reinstated from the IL as soon as next Sunday.