Means (10-11) allowed five runs on six hits and two walks over 5.1 innings Monday, striking out three batters and taking the loss against Detroit.

Means got off to a rocky start in the first inning, coughing up a two-run shot to Jordy Mercer before recording his first out. He'd then keep the Tigers off the board until a Victor Reyes two-run double in the fifth. The rookie southpaw has lost six of his last eight decisions and his ERA inflated to 3.65 Monday. Means will look to turn things around at home against Seattle on Saturday.