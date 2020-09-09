Means (1-3) allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out five across six innings Tuesday against the Mets.

Means started against the Mets for the second time in as many outings and delivered a strong effort. He generated nine groundball outs and also induced 15 swinging strikes across 97 total pitches. Tuesday's effort was his longest of the season and the first time he's managed to complete six innings. He'll look to keep things going his next turn through the rotation, currently projected to come Sunday at the Yankees.