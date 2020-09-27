Means (2-4) took the loss Saturday as the Orioles fell 5-2 to the Blue Jays, allowing one run on one hit and one walk over six innings. He struck out nine.

The southpaw took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, but Cavan Biggio's solo shot with two outs put the first run of the game on the board, and the O's were never able to tie it back up. Means finishes up the season with a 4.53 ERA thanks to 12 homers allowed in 43.2 innings, but his 0.98 WHIP and 42:7 K:BB were both improvements on his breakout 2019.