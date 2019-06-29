Means (7-4) tossed five scoreless innings Friday against the Indians, giving up one hit and one walk while striking out five. He picked up the win.

This was his first start off the injured list after not having pitched since June 16, so that's why he was not allowed to go deeper into the outing while sitting at 84 pitches (53 strikes). Means now has a 2.50 ERA that ranks fifth in the majors behind only Hyun-Jin Ryu, Mike Soroka, Mike Minor and Charlie Morton. His 3.94 FIP illustrates the fact that he may be pitching a little over his head, but he has nonetheless been extremely effective through 75.2 innings. His next start will come Wednesday in Tampa Bay.