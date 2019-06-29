Orioles' John Means: ERA down to 2.50
Means (7-4) tossed five scoreless innings Friday against the Indians, giving up one hit and one walk while striking out five. He picked up the win.
This was his first start off the injured list after not having pitched since June 16, so that's why he was not allowed to go deeper into the outing while sitting at 84 pitches (53 strikes). Means now has a 2.50 ERA that ranks fifth in the majors behind only Hyun-Jin Ryu, Mike Soroka, Mike Minor and Charlie Morton. His 3.94 FIP illustrates the fact that he may be pitching a little over his head, but he has nonetheless been extremely effective through 75.2 innings. His next start will come Wednesday in Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Orioles' John Means: Returns from injured list•
-
Orioles' John Means: Slated for activation Friday•
-
Orioles' John Means: On track for weekend activation•
-
Orioles' John Means: On track to return next weekend•
-
Orioles' John Means: Set for side session•
-
Orioles' John Means: Expects to miss just one start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal