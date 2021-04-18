Means pitched seven scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Rangers on Sunday. He allowed three hits and two walks while striking out nine.
Means and Rangers starter Kyle Gibson engaged in a pitchers' duel for much of the low-scoring game. Sunday's outing will go down as Means' second quality start in four appearances this year. He has a 1.52 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 23:6 K:BB and a 1-0 record across 23.2 innings. The southpaw's next start is scheduled for Friday at home versus Oakland.
