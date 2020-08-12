The Orioles are hoping to add Means (not injury related) to their roster soon, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Means, who recently spent time on the bereavement list, is still going through COVID-19 intake screening, but he could be back with the Orioles later in the week. The left-hander has made two appearances this season, allowing six runs on four hits while posting a 6:1 K:BB across seven innings. It's unclear when Means will slot back into the rotation, though he isn't expected to start Friday's suspended game against the Nationals, per Trezza.