Orioles' John Means: Expected to join big club

Means is expected to join the Orioles in Boston on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The Orioles need a fresh pitcher after their bullpen covered all nine innings Sunday following a quick exit from starter Alex Cobb due to a blister. The 25-year-old, who has been working out at the team's spring training facilities in Florida, posted a 3.72 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with 130 strikeouts across 157.1 innings between Double-A Bowie and Triple-A Norfolk this season. Means has worked primarily as a starter in the minors, though it's unclear if he'll get a chance to start for the Orioles over the final week of the campaign.