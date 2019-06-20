Means (shoulder) said he expected to miss just one start while on the injured list, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Means landed on the injured list Thursday with a strained left shoulder, though he downplayed the severity of the injury, describing it as minor tightness while noting that he pitched through a similar issue in college. There's a chance Means could rejoin Baltimore's rotation after a brief stay on the injured list. Prior to getting hurt, Means compiled a 2.67 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 59:21 K:BB in 70.2 innings.