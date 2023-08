The Orioles are targeting an early-September return for Means (elbow), Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Means threw four innings of one-run ball while striking out four in Sunday's rehab start for Double-A Bowie, but based on this target timeline, he will make at least one more rehab start before joining the big club. If he stays on turn, he would line up to start either Sept. 4 or Sept. 5 in the series in Anaheim.