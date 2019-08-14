Orioles' John Means: Fails to finish fourth again
Means (8-8) allowed six runs on eight hits with two walks and one strikeouts across 3.2 innings while taking a loss against the Yankees on Tuesday.
Unlike other Orioles starters against the Yankees, Means didn't let the long ball be his downfall. He only allowed one homer and two free passes, but he tied a season high giving up eight hits. As a result, for the second straight start (both against the Yankees), Means failed to get out of the fourth inning. With three straight losses, his record has fallen to .500, and he owns a 3.76 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 84 strikeouts in 105.1 innings this season. Means will look to snap his losing streak at home against the Royals on Monday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start