Means (8-8) allowed six runs on eight hits with two walks and one strikeouts across 3.2 innings while taking a loss against the Yankees on Tuesday.

Unlike other Orioles starters against the Yankees, Means didn't let the long ball be his downfall. He only allowed one homer and two free passes, but he tied a season high giving up eight hits. As a result, for the second straight start (both against the Yankees), Means failed to get out of the fourth inning. With three straight losses, his record has fallen to .500, and he owns a 3.76 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 84 strikeouts in 105.1 innings this season. Means will look to snap his losing streak at home against the Royals on Monday.