Means (7-5) was charged with the loss in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays after surrendering six runs on eight hits over six innings. He had four strikeouts and zero walks.

Means' first start out of the All-Star break was one to forget as he allowed more than three runs for the first time since late April and more than four runs for the first time all season. The 26-year-old came out for the sixth inning looking to complete a quality start, but he instead gave up three runs on three hits in the frame. Means has a 2.94 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 73:22 K:BB over 88.2 innings this season and will look for a rebound performance next weekend against the Red Sox.