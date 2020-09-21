Means (2-3) allowed one run on three hits and no walks while striking out 12 over 5.2 innings as he earned the win Sunday against the Rays.

Means has been incredibly consistent over his last three starts, and he was rewarded with his second win of the season Sunday. The southpaw had failed to record more than five strikeouts in any of his starts in 2020, but he whiffed 12 batters in his dominant performance against the Rays. Means now has a 5.02 ERA and 33:6 K:BB over 37.1 innings this season. He'll attempt to finish the regular season on a high note on the road Saturday against the Blue Jays.