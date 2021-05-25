Means yielded two runs on five hits over seven innings in Monday's loss to the Twins. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Means was sharp as usual Monday and kept the Twins' bats mostly quiet. The only runs to score on him were solo homers by Trevor Larnach and Kyle Garlick in the third and sixth innings. It was his second straight start allowing two home runs and his season ERA ticked up slightly to 1.79 through 65.1 innings. Means is lined up to face the White Sox in Chicago this weekend.