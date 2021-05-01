Means (3-0) allowed two earned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out nine across seven innings to earn the win over the Athletics on Friday.

Means hasn't lost a game yet this season over six starts. He gave another dominant performance Friday tallying nine punchouts in seven innings. Both of his runs allowed were solo home runs by Sean Murphy and Mitch Moreland. The long ball has troubled Means at times in the young season, but he doesn't allow many baserunners with a 0.84 WHIP. The 28-year-old supports a 1.70 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 37 innings.