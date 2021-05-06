Means (4-0) pitched a complete game no-hitter, facing the minimum 27 batters while striking out 12 to earn the win over the Mariners on Wednesday.

Means was the first pitcher to throw a no-hitter without surrendering a walk, hit-by-pitch or a team error. The perfect game broke in the third inning on a wild pitch on strike three that allowed Sam Haggerty to reach first base. Haggerty was caught stealing, which kept the minimum batters faced for Means. The Orioles pitcher has been outstanding to start the season, boasting a 1.37 ERA and a 0.67 WHIP with 50 strikeouts in 46 innings.