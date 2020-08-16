The Orioles activated Means from the COVID-19 injured list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Nationals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Means was never known to have tested positive for the coronavirus, but the Orioles were allowed to stash him on the COVID-19 IL while he waited to complete intake testing protocols after he went on bereavement leave over a week ago. The Orioles opened up spots on the 40-man and active rosters for Means by designating reliever Chandler Shepherd for assignment.