Orioles' John Means: Gets third win in spot start
Means (3-2) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over five innings while striking out six in a 4-3 victory over the White Sox.
The southpaw needed 92 pitches (56 strikes) to get 15 outs, and that inefficiency might be the only thing standing between Means and a regular spot in the Baltimore rotation given his 1.74 ERA and 23:6 K:BB through 20.2 innings. For now the 26-year-old rookie will return to a long relief role, but there are any number of candidates he could replace if the club elects to give Means a longer look.
More News
-
Orioles' John Means: Will rejoin rotation Wednesday•
-
Orioles' John Means: Picks up second win•
-
Orioles' John Means: Moving to bullpen temporarily•
-
Orioles' John Means: Handed loss despite solid outing•
-
Orioles' John Means: Tabbed for another start•
-
Orioles' John Means: Limited to 4-5 innings Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
It's Vladimir Guerrero time
The wait is over. Vladimir Guerrero is coming and should prove well worth the investment for...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's the trade value of rising rookies Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis? Scott White shares...
-
Waivers; Tuesday winners & losers
Did we learn anything from Chris Sale's most recent start? Heath Cummings isn't sure.
-
Fantasy baseball hitting matchups, Wk. 5
SportsLine's weekly hitting matchup analyzer just made the call on every team this week
-
Can plate discipline identify breakouts?
Swing at good pitches; don't swing at bad ones. It seems simple enough. Here are four hitters...