Means (3-2) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over five innings while striking out six in a 4-3 victory over the White Sox.

The southpaw needed 92 pitches (56 strikes) to get 15 outs, and that inefficiency might be the only thing standing between Means and a regular spot in the Baltimore rotation given his 1.74 ERA and 23:6 K:BB through 20.2 innings. For now the 26-year-old rookie will return to a long relief role, but there are any number of candidates he could replace if the club elects to give Means a longer look.