Orioles' John Means: Getting start Tuesday
Means is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Means will enter the rotation in place of Nate Karns, who will move to the bullpen on an exclusive basis after previously serving as an opener for the Orioles. Manager Brandon Hyde likely felt Means warranted a look in a starting role on at least a short-term basis after the lefty struck out nine while allowing only one run over 5.2 innings across his first three appearances out of the bullpen. If Means fails to impress in the outing, he'll likely move back to relief right away, as the newly signed Dan Straily looms as an eventual addition to the rotation.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...