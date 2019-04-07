Means is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Means will enter the rotation in place of Nate Karns, who will move to the bullpen on an exclusive basis after previously serving as an opener for the Orioles. Manager Brandon Hyde likely felt Means warranted a look in a starting role on at least a short-term basis after the lefty struck out nine while allowing only one run over 5.2 innings across his first three appearances out of the bullpen. If Means fails to impress in the outing, he'll likely move back to relief right away, as the newly signed Dan Straily looms as an eventual addition to the rotation.

