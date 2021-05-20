Means didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Rays after allowing four runs on six hits and a walk while fanning six across 6.1 innings.

Means was coming off two straight scoreless outings -- including his no-hitter against the Mariners on May 5 -- and hadn't allowed more than two runs in five straight appearances before ending that streak here. Means also ended a streak of five straight quality starts, but this was just a minor step in the wrong direction for the Orioles' ace. The lefty still owns a sterling 1.70 ERA on the season and is expected to make his next start during the series against the Twins on the road next week.