Means (0-2) allowed three runs on four hits (two home runs) while striking out two batters in three innings as he was handed the loss Friday.

It's been a rough first couple of outings for Means who still hasn't really found his groove just yet after posting a 3.60 ERA across 155 innings in 2019. The southpaw gave up a solo shot to Xander Bogaerts to open up the second frame and followed that up by gifting J.D. Martinez a two-run shot to center in the third. Means has now given up 12 runs in 10.2 innings this season and isn't racking up many strikeouts to help his case. He figures to take the mound Thursday in a clash with the red-hot Tampa Bay Rays.