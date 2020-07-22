Manager Brandon Hyde said Means (arm) has a "really good chance" to pitch during Baltimore's second series of the season, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Means was originally scheduled to start the team's season opener against Boston on Friday before getting sidetracked by arm fatigue. Fortunately it doesn't sound like the issue will keep the lefty sidelined too long; it sounds like he's on track to rejoin the rotation sometime during Baltimore's four-game series against the Marlins, which begins Monday.