Means (elbow) said Monday that he plans on throwing his first bullpen session off a half-mound early next week, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

On Sunday, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said that Means was on track to throw off a half-mound within the next few days, but the southpaw clarified one day later that he's currently in the "deload" phase of his throwing program and will begin ramping back up next week. Means, who is on the mend from last April's Tommy John surgery, is targeting July for his potential 2023 season debut.