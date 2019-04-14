Orioles' John Means: Handed loss despite solid outing
Means (1-2) took the loss after surrendering one run on four hits and a walk while striking out three over five innings Sunday against Boston.
Means fared as well as can be expected against the defending world champions, giving up just one run in the bottom of the fourth on a sacrifice fly to center. The 25-year-old lefty owns a 1.98 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with 13 strikeouts over 13.2 frames this season but is likely headed for a relief role moving forward with Alex Cobb (back) expected back from the injured list later this week.
