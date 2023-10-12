Orioles general manager Mike Elias said Thursday that Means' left elbow has checked out fine and the pitcher will participate fully in spring training, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

Means was excluded from the team's ALDS roster because of elbow soreness, which initially raised a red flag considering this was his first year back from Tommy John surgery. However, the left-hander was expected to be ready for the ALCS had the Orioles advanced, so there never appeared to be much of a concern about the setback. Means posted a 2.66 ERA and 10:4 K:BB over 23.2 innings in 2023 after rejoining Baltimore's rotation late in the season.