Means didn't factor into the decision in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mariners, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out five.

It wasn't a bad final line, but Means served up homers in each of the first two innings and appeared to be headed for a disaster before settling down. The southpaw threw 58 of 88 pitches for strikes, and he'll carry a 2.16 ERA and 14:4 K:BB through 16.2 innings into his next outing, set for Sunday on the road against the Rangers.