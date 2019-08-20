Orioles' John Means: Hit with ninth loss
Means (8-9) took the loss Monday, giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks over five innings while striking out four as the Orioles fell 5-4 to the Royals.
The southpaw continues to struggle in the second half. Means is now 1-5 in six starts since the All-Star break with a 7.48 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 19:10 K:BB through 27.2 innings, and Monday's outing was the first time during that stretch he didn't serve up a homer. He'll look to turn things around in his next start Saturday, at home against the Rays.
More News
-
Orioles' John Means: Fails to finish fourth again•
-
Orioles' John Means: Only lasts 3.2 innings•
-
Orioles' John Means: Activated ahead of start•
-
Orioles' John Means: Confirmed for Wednesday's start•
-
Orioles' John Means: Remains on track for next week•
-
Orioles' John Means: Likely to start vs. New York•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...