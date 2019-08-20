Means (8-9) took the loss Monday, giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks over five innings while striking out four as the Orioles fell 5-4 to the Royals.

The southpaw continues to struggle in the second half. Means is now 1-5 in six starts since the All-Star break with a 7.48 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 19:10 K:BB through 27.2 innings, and Monday's outing was the first time during that stretch he didn't serve up a homer. He'll look to turn things around in his next start Saturday, at home against the Rays.