Orioles' John Means: Improves back to .500 mark
Means (9-9) allowed one run on five hits with zero walks and seven strikeouts across seven innings while earning a victory against the Rays on Saturday.
A solo homer in the fifth was all the left-hander allowed against the Rays, snapping his four-game losing streak. Over the last five weeks, Means has seen his ERA rise more than a whole run, but he still has very respectable numbers, especially when considering the team he plays on really struggles. Means is back with a .500 record and owns a 3.61 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 95 strikeouts in 117.1 innings this season. He will pitch next at the Royals on Friday.
