Means (shoulder) threw three innings and 74 pitches in his rehab outing with Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

This outing was Means' second rehab outing and he utilized the appearance to increase his pitch count. He's been out since June 6, though reports suggest he could work up to 90 pitches upon his return to the big-league rotation. He remains on track to be activated at some point during the team's series with the Rays beginning July 19.