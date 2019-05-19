Means (5-4) took the loss Saturday at Cleveland by allowing three runs on five hits over five innings. He walked three and struck out one.

Means wasn't at his best Saturday but he likely would have been saddled with the loss regardless, given that the Orioles mustered only one hit. The 26-year-old still sports a 2.68 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 34:13 K:BB across 43.2 innings, and lines up to face the Rockies at Coors Field next weekend.