Means was removed from Tuesday's game against the Brewers after four innings for undisclosed reasons, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Means was at only 51 pitches and had retired seven straight batters since allowing a two-out, RBI single during the second inning, so his exit clearly isn't performance-related. The 28-year-old left in line for the loss and allowed two runs on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts. Means' status should be updated by the team sometime during or after Wednesday's contest.