Means (shoulder) will likely be sidelined until after the All-Star break, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Means has been sidelined since June 6 but is only playing catch and hasn't yet resumed mound work. Manager Brandon Hyde previously said the southpaw would be sidelined until around the All-Star break, but the skipper is now hopeful the lefty will be able to return shortly after the break. Tom Eshelman should remain in the rotation while Means and Bruce Zimmermann (biceps) are on the injured list.