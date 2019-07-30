Means (shoulder) is expected to make his next start during Baltimore's upcoming series against the Yankees, which runs from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Means will be eligible to return from the injured list Aug. 4, though skipper Brandon Hyde revealed that the lefty likely won't return to the mound until a few days after the 10-day minimum. A concrete date for Means' return should surface as the weekend approaches.