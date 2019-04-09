Orioles' John Means: Limited to 4-5 innings Tuesday
The Orioles are expecting Means to be able to cover 4-to-5 innings in Tuesday's start against the A's, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Not only is Means not properly stretched out to be able to go deep into Tuesday's game, but he is facing an Oakland lineup that has a 119 wRC+ against lefties this season, so he probably wouldn't get much deeper than a handful of innings even if he were physically able. If Means fails to impress in the outing, he'll likely move back to relief right away, as the newly-signed Dan Straily looms as an eventual addition to the rotation.
