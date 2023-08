Means (elbow/back) allowed one hit while striking out two over two scoreless frames in his first rehab start with Double-A Bowie on Thursday.

Means required just 28 pitches to navigate through his two innings. The left-hander is about 16 months removed from Tommy John surgery and past the back injury which slowed his rehab. He will need multiple rehab outings as he builds back up, but Means is on track to potentially rejoin the Orioles' rotation by the end of the month.