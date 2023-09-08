Means (elbow) struck out four over five innings and allowed three earned runs on six hits and two walks Wednesday in a rehab start for Triple-A Norfolk.

Means' 30-day rehab assignment window will come to a close Friday, so his start Wednesday was presumably his last in the minors before he returns from the 60-day injured list to rejoin the Orioles. The veteran southpaw reached five innings in each of his final two rehab starts with Norfolk, tossing 67 pitches (45 strikes) on Wednesday after throwing 86 pitches in his prior appearance. He turned in a 3.74 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 22:8 K:BB in 21.2 innings overall over his six rehab outings between Norfolk and Double-A Bowie, displaying solid command and control as he works his way back from April 2022 Tommy John surgery. The Orioles have already moved Cole Irvin to the bullpen to facilitate Means' return to the team's six-man rotation, though manager Brandon Hyde told Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com earlier this week that Baltimore could downsize to a five-man rotation as the postseason approaches. Even if that's the case, expect Means to at least get a look in a starting role upon his return from the IL. Both Jack Flaherty and Kyle Gibson have struggled of late, and while rookie Grayson Rodriguez has been excellent since rejoining the Orioles after the All-Star break, the organization may have some desire to keep his innings in check down the stretch.