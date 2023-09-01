Means (elbow) threw five scoreless innings while allowing only one hit and two walks to go along with six strikeouts in a rehab outing with Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, MILB.com reports.

Means was excellent in his fifth rehab outing and turned in his longest outing. He hasn't pitched in a big-league game since early April of 2022, so the Orioles have rightfully been hesitant to commit to him in a starting role upon his return. Regardless of his usage, Means looks poised to help the big-league club across the final month of the season.