Orioles' John Means: Looks to have made roster
Means appears to have secured a spot on the Orioles' Opening Day roster, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Baltimore could still do some tinkering with its roster prior to Thursday's season opener against the Yankees, but Means looks in line to fill one of eight bullpen spots for the big club. Means has worked almost exclusively as a starter in the minors, so the Orioles presumably envision him filling a long-relief role to begin the campaign. Manager Brandon Hyde has already said that the team will use Nate Karns as an opener for Saturday's game, so Means and the Orioles' other swingman, Jimmy Yacabonis, could both be tasked with covering multiple innings out of the bullpen that day.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tatis Mania; most added
Heading into Western Hemisphere opening day on Thursday, we discuss Fernando Tatis Jr., most...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
The 18 biggest winners this spring
Tried to tune out spring training? Well, you may have missed some noteworthy developments....
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
March Surprise: Tatis joining Padres
The Padres continued their aggressive offseason, with top prospect Fernando Tatis reportedly...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...