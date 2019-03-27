Means appears to have secured a spot on the Orioles' Opening Day roster, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Baltimore could still do some tinkering with its roster prior to Thursday's season opener against the Yankees, but Means looks in line to fill one of eight bullpen spots for the big club. Means has worked almost exclusively as a starter in the minors, so the Orioles presumably envision him filling a long-relief role to begin the campaign. Manager Brandon Hyde has already said that the team will use Nate Karns as an opener for Saturday's game, so Means and the Orioles' other swingman, Jimmy Yacabonis, could both be tasked with covering multiple innings out of the bullpen that day.