Means (shoulder) is expected to pitch 3-to-4 innings during his second rehab start Friday at Double-A Bowie, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander fired two frames in his first rehab outing Sunday and will continue ramping up his workload in the minors. Means is then tentatively scheduled for another start at Triple-A Norfolk next week, potentially putting him on track to rejoin the big-league rotation after the All-Star break during the three-game set in Tampa Bay, which begins July 19.