Orioles' John Means: May rejoin big club in Kansas City
Manager Brandon Hyde said Sunday that he's hopeful Means (personal) will be reinstated from the Family Medical Emergency List and slot back into the Baltimore rotation at some point during the club's series in Kansas City this weekend, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Hyde noted that the Orioles will give Means as much time as he needs to tend to the family matter, but the fact that the All-Star lefty is headed to his home state of Kansas will at least limit his potential burden from a travel standpoint if he wishes to rejoin the club later in the week. He'll be able to spend between three and seven days away from the team before the Orioles would have to activate him.
