Orioles' John Means: Moving to bullpen temporarily
Means will be available out of the bullpen Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Means is no longer needed as a starter with Alex Cobb (back) set to rejoin the starting rotation over the weekend, so he'll transition to a long-relief role for the time being. That said, the Orioles still want to use the soon-to-be 26-year-old as a starter on occasions, and he's tentatively lined up to rejoin the rotation for a spot start against the Twins on April 26. Means owns a solid 1.98 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 13 strikeouts over 13.2 frames this season.
