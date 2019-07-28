The MRI that Means (shoulder) underwent Saturday revealed minor rotator cuff inflammation but no structural damage to his left arm, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

A shoulder injury landed Means on the shelf for the second time in a month, but just like the first time around, the rookie is optimistic he'll be in line for only a brief absence. Means is tentatively planning on missing just one start due to his latest setback with the shoulder, with manager Brandon Hyde suggesting the Orioles could get by with a bullpen day when the lefty's next turn in the rotation comes up Monday in San Diego. The 26-year-old is first eligible to return from the 10-day injured list on Aug. 4.