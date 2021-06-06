Manager Brandon Hyde said Sunday that Means' MRI revealed no structural damage to his strained left shoulder, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. The southpaw will be shut down for a week to 10 days before being re-evaluated.

After Means was placed on the IL with the shoulder strain earlier Sunday, the Orioles weren't willing to speculate on a timeline for his return until the results of the MRI were read. With Means' tests revealing nothing overly concerning, he looks like he'll avoid an extended absence. A firmer target date for Means' return should come into focus once he's cleared to begin a throwing program, but a late-June return to the rotation would appear to be realistic if he can avoid any setbacks during the build-up process.